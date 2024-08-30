Signature Global onboards Poulomi Ray as Head of Digital Marketing and CSR

New Delhi: Signature Global has announced the appointment of Poulomi Ray as the new Head of Digital Marketing and CSR.

Ray brings with her over 16 years of experience in the marketing and communications domain, having held roles in the luxury segment with organisations such as Metro Goldwyn Mayer (USA), DLF Camellias, and Paras Buildtech.

In her new role at Signature Global, Ray will spearhead digital marketing strategies and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Ray expressed her enthusiasm about joining Signature Global (India), stating, "I am incredibly excited to be part of Signature Global, a brand that has consistently set benchmarks in the real estate sector. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and helping it reach even greater heights by integrating cutting-edge marketing strategies, tech integration, and meaningful CSR initiatives."