GroupM's Sidharth Parashar launches real estate consulting firm

Delhi: Sidharth Parashar, Mindshare APAC’s former Chief Investment Officer has ventured into entrepreneurship with Nestassured Realty, a real estate consulting firm.

Nestassured Realty, a boutique set-up based in Gurgaon, collaborates with -in-class real estate developers and specialises in creating bespoke solutions for buying, selling and leasing needs of their clients.

Parashar ventures into this partnership with Aveen Dhall, who has extensive experience in broadcast sales and real estate sector.

Founders outlined their vision, “Our top priority is to maximise client investment returns and simplify their journey through the complexities of real estate investment. We aim to deliver predictive, profitable and resilient strategies that mitigate risks, even in downturns.In real estate, acknowledging significant financial investments, market risks and regulatory intricacies, Nestassured aim to introduce enhanced services addressing some key client challenges.”

They added, “At the heart of our approach is the deployment of Property-Tech solutions. Central to our strategy is introduction of Advanced Inventory Management Software, AI-driven Analytics for Precise Market-trend and Pricing, and Advanced Virtual Client Experiences.

Our focus also includes redefining client engagement beyond traditional CRM systems through Collaborative Client Virtual Workspaces and Tailored Client Insight tools. These initiatives will enhance operational efficiency, client satisfaction, competitive advantage and foster organisational transparency.

As founders, we aim to prioritise industry thought leadership by actively participating in forums and publishing insights. Our focus will be on key areas such as emerging technology, sectoral developments, market trends and investment strategies. We empower clients with expertise to make informed decisions.

Our investment in innovative solutions, is a step towards transforming industry standards and delivering tangible impact.”