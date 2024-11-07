Sidharth Malhotra becomes brand ambassador for Maruti Suzuki DZire

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India has announced Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra as the brand ambassador for the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire with a teaser, commencing bookings for its 4th Generation Dzire.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "The India growth story is a bright spot in the world today and this is fuelled by a new generation of ambitious, driven and confident Indians who are setting new benchmarks of success. We call these young achievers the thrivers, and it is for this driven and demanding consumer that we have designed the all-new Dzire- A car that matches the personality and compliments the successful life of the Thriver.”

He added, “To launch the all-new DZIRE, we wanted to partner with someone who personified the essence of the ‘Thriver’ in spirit and in letter and it gives me immense pleasure to announce that we found the perfect brand ambassador in Sidharth Malhotra.”

The teaser: