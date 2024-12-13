Sidharth Bhakoo becomes Chief Business Officer - Food Marketplace at Swiggy

New Delhi: Swiggy has elevated Sidharth Bhakoo to the role of Chief Business Officer - Food Marketplace.

Bhakoo, who previously held the position of Vice-President and National Business Head, took to LinkedIn, to share the news: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Business Officer, Food Marketplace at Swiggy!”

Starting as the AVP and Regional Business Head for North, East, and Central India at Swiggy in June 2018, Bhakoo has been an integral part of the company's growth for over six years.

Bhakoo’s professional journey began at GE Money as a product manager for consumer durables and two-wheelers. He then moved to the Royal Bank of Scotland, where he advanced from Program Manager for Business Banking in India to Senior Relationship Manager. Following this, he joined Vodafone Business Services, where he served in various capacities, including Senior Manager, SME Sales and eventually GM & Sales Head. In these roles, he led diverse teams to achieve circle sales budgets across critical business functions like sales, account management, and customer service.