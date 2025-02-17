Siddharth Gupta named CMO at Britannia

New Delhi: Britannia Industries has announced the appointment of Siddharth Gupta as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), succeeding Amit Doshi, who announced his resignation last month.

According to reports, Gupta will officially step into the role following Doshi's departure, set for his last working day on March 17, 2025.

Gupta, who has been with Britannia since 2018, currently holds the position of General Manager - Marketing, with responsibilities over key product categories including Premium Creams, Crackers, Marie, and Milk biscuits.

Before joining Britannia, Gupta spent over a decade at Colgate-Palmolive India, where he was instrumental in managing the toothpaste portfolio, including brands like Visible White, Max Fresh, and Sensitive. His roles involved brand management, innovation, and driving profitability and market share, particularly with the launch of the OTC tooth pain relief gel, PainOut.

Gupta is an alumnus of the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies with a commerce degree from Narsee Monjee College.