Shweta Sampat launches HR consultancy, ‘Tribe For Talent’

Delhi: Shweta Sampat, former Vice-President at MullenLowe Lintas Group, has launched her own HR consultancy, Tribe For Talent. This people consultancy is based in Mumbai.

“Tribe For Talent offers a refreshing approach to people management, bringing out the human aspect of human resources,” said Sampat.

The company revealed that ‘Employee Experience’ is at the epicenter of the offering, in a way that prioritises employee well-being and simultaneously respects organisational goals and values.

“Post-pandemic, the corporate landscape has seen multiple landslides in terms of the way people are responding to changes and re-adapting to ways of working. Building a bridge between old ways and new ways, striking a fine balance that allows for one to bring their best self to work every day, is the aim,” said Sampat.

Sampat added, “In the era of the Great Gloom looming over people, our purpose is to help them thrive, using tools stemming from behavioral sciences, resulting in a workplace culture that is both authentic and supportive.”

The OfficeGram on the service stack is a service that goes beyond traditional HR. The People Pulse offering facilitates a deep dive into employee sentiment and provides the organisation with candid insights about what the need of the hour really is.

The Draft Desk solution aims at creating safe work environments.

Clients can cherry pick and bundle HR solutions from this stack.