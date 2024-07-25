Shubman Gill and Preity G Zinta’s Drive Fiit to open flagship facility

Delhi: Drive Fiit, co-founded by Bollywood actor Preity G Zinta, cricketer Shubman Gill, and Australian businessmen Mark Sellar and Deke Smith, blends cricket training facilities involving bowling machines in the nets, yoga studios, comprehensive strength, conditioning, and cardio training with gym amenities and plans to open its flagship facility later this year.

The aim is to expand its franchise business to 300 locations across India within the next three years.

Speaking about the launch, actress Zinta, Co-Founder, Drive Fiit, said, “I am excited to bring Drive Fiit to India as it represents a unique fusion of fitness and cricket, two passions that resonate deeply with me and a lot of people in India. Our mission is to create an inclusive environment where people of all ages and fitness levels can come together to train, have fun, and stay healthy. I'm excited to bring this innovative concept to India and can't wait to see how it transforms lives."

Talking about his entrepreneurial venture, Gill, Co-Founder, Drive Fiit, commented, “The seed of Drive Fiit was my experience of a lack of accessible, quality training facilities. Growing up, this meant hours wasted in commuting between home, the pitch and the gym. Drive Fiit will change this with a unique space that integrates world-class gym and fitness facilities with cricket-infused training. We understand the vital link between physical and mental well-being, and our goal is to help individuals, both aspiring cricketers and fitness enthusiasts, excel both on the field and in life. Drive Fiit is more than just a gym; it's a community to empower every Indian with the key to achieve their fitness and wellness goals.”

Talking about the launch, Deke Smith, CEO and Co-Founder, Drive Fiit, said, “With Drive Fiit, we're thrilled to bring a unique blend of cricket and fitness to India. With India's fitness industry growing at an impressive 25-30% year-on-year and cricket participation surging, Drive Fiit offers a comprehensive solution for all fitness and cricket enthusiasts of every age. Our goal is to inspire a passion for health and wellness through the excitement of cricket, providing world class facilities and training methods designed by cricketing experts."

Mark Sellar, Chairman and Co-Founder, Drive Fiit, shared, "Drive Fiit represents a groundbreaking fusion of sport and fitness, tailored for everyone. It's a place where people can train for cricket, have fun, and get fit and healthy any day of the year. With our state-of-the-art facilities and cricket training programs developed by Shubman Gill and Australian cricketers Chris Lynn and Ryan Harris, we aim to empower individuals to achieve their fitness goals while enjoying the spirit of cricket."

Drive Fiit facilities aim to operate 24/7. Additionally, it also aims to provide personal training, cricket coaching, group classes, and yoga, all utilising cricket-infused training methods developed by cricketers Chris Lynn, and Ryan Harris.