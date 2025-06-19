Shubhranshu Singh named among Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s most influential CMOs

New Delhi: Forbes announced the World’s Most Influential CMOs List for 2025 at Cannes, where the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is currently being held.

Shubhranshu Singh, Chief Marketing Officer of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, has been named to this year’s list, placing him among the most influential voices in global marketing today.

This annual list honours the world’s most impactful marketing leaders—those who are redefining the role of the modern CMO through brand innovation, data-led strategy, and cultural resonance.

The ranking is based on a rigorous evaluation of digital engagement, campaign effectiveness, brand and community engagement, media visibility and business impact.

Known for building brand equity through deep cultural insight, category leadership, and an unwavering focus on national and business purpose, Singh has led transformative campaigns that have positioned Tata Motors as a future-facing, trusted name in commercial mobility.

Over the past decade, the Forbes World’s Most Influential CMOs List has recognised marketing leaders such as William White of Walmart, Greg Joswiak of Apple, Lorraine Twohill of Google, and Carla Hassan of JPMorgan Chase, Alex Schultz of Meta, Manolo Arroyo of Coca-Cola, Linus Karlsson of IKEA, Conny Braams and Keith Weed of Unilever, Marcel Marcondes of AB InBev, Mathilde Delhoume-Debreu of LVMH, Asad Ayaz of Disney, Frank Cooper III of Visa, Marian Lee of Netflix, Asmita Dubey of L’Oréal, and Tariq Hassan of McDonald’s, Jonathan Mildenhall of Airbnb, Chris Davis of New Balance, and Dara Treseder of Autodesk—each representing a distinct blend of creativity, innovation, and strategic vision in the global marketing landscape.

Earlier this week, Singh also joined the inaugural board of the Effie LIONS foundation, a global marketing apex organisation, incorporated as a not-for-profit 501c3 organisation based in New York.

The Effie LIONS foundation seeks to educate and empower the next generation of marketing talent globally, with an emphasis on underrepresented communities.