Shubhranshu Singh joins inaugural board of Effie Lions Foundation

New Delhi: Shubhranshu Singh, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, has been appointed as an inaugural member of the Board of Directors of the newly established Effie Lions Foundation.

Formed in January 2025 following Informa plc’s acquisition of Effie Worldwide, the Effie Lions Foundation operates as a non-profit initiative of the Cannes Lions, with a mission to educate and empower the next generation of marketing talent, particularly from underrepresented communities across the globe.

As a Board member, Singh will contribute to shaping the Foundation’s strategic direction and ensuring its financial integrity and long-term stability. Board members also play a pivotal role in advocating for diverse and inclusive talent pipelines within the marketing industry and collaborate with fellow global leaders aligned with this mission.

In his role, Singh will provide regional leadership with a dedicated focus on India and South Asia. His perspective is expected to be instrumental in tailoring the Foundation’s initiatives to address the unique challenges and opportunities of the region.

The Foundation Board convenes twice a year—once in January in either New York or London, and once in June during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. In addition to his directorship, Singh will also serve on two board committees.

The Effie Lions Foundation Board comprises representatives from leading advertisers, global brands, media entities, non-profits, and academic institutions, united in their goal to address the marketing industry’s evolving talent needs.

With over two decades of global brand and category-building experience, he has played a key role in building some of the most admired brands in and outside of India.

He has held Marketing leadership positions at renowned organisations, including Royal Enfield, Unilever, Diageo, Visa, and Star India.

A passionate marketer and thought leader, Singh is known for his innovative thinking, sharp brand acumen, and ability to build and inspire high-performing teams.

His work spans market development, brand strategy, demand generation, and customer experience across diverse industries and geographies.

Singh is an active contributor to the global marketing community, having served as Jury Head and Member for several prestigious platforms, including the Effies Global, Effies APAC, MMA Global Awards, and others.

In 2024, he also served on the Managing Committee of The Ad Club, Mumbai.

A passionate follower of sports, Singh played a key role in the creation and promotion of major sporting initiatives such as the Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Super League, Pro Badminton League, and Khelo India, in addition to marketing BCCI and ICC cricket.

He served as a pro bono advisor to the Government of India, Ministry of Sports & Youth Affairs, during 2018–2019.

As Chairman of the Marketing Committee of the Lawn Bowls Federation, he helped lead the Indian team to gold medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

He is also a prolific writer, having authored over 800 articles on brand design, consumer sociology, technology, brand history, politics and emerging trends.

A celebrated keynote speaker, he has delivered thought-provoking sessions on business and brand building at leading industry forums hosted by organisations, including Google, Meta, and Salesforce.

Singh remains as passionate about marketing today as he was when he stepped out of business school, committed to building brands that truly make a difference.