Shubhranshu Singh exits Tata Motors

New Delhi: Shubhranshu Singh has moved on from Tata Motors, where he served as Global Chief Marketing Officer for the Commercial Vehicles (CV) division for close to four years.

Confirming the development to BestMediaInfo.com, he said, “I’ve had a wonderful stint of 4 years and very fulfilling in all facets of brand and value creation. At this stage, there are opportunities that are fit for the next stage in my career.”

Singh, a marketing leader with 25 years of experience, joined Tata Motors in 2021 and was instrumental in driving the brand and marketing strategy for the company’s CV portfolio.

Prior to Tata Motors, he was the Global Head of Marketing and Brand at Royal Enfield.

At Disney Star (Now JioStar), he was Executive Vice-President and Head of Marketing for Sports.

Before that, he served as Marketing Director for India and South Asia at Visa, where he led regional brand and consumer marketing efforts.

He has also held leadership roles across industries. Earlier in his career, he was National Head of Customer Marketing at Diageo.

At Hindustan Unilever, he held key positions including Marketing Manager for the Household Care portfolio (Vim, Domex, and Cif), Lakmé (Color Cosmetics and Skincare), and Deodorants (Axe and Rexona). He also led initiatives in channel development and customer marketing.

Recently, Singh joined the inaugural board of the Effie Lions Foundation.