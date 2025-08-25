Shriram Finance, UltraTech, Birla Tilestix and Red Bull sign on for Pro Kabaddi League 12

New Delhi:JioStar, the official broadcaster of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has confirmed four marquee sponsors for Season 12, which begins on August 29 in Visakhapatnam. The line-up so far includes Shriram Finance Limited (BFSI), UltraTech Cement (infrastructure), Birla Tilestix (tile adhesives) and Red Bull (energy drinks). More brands are expected to join ahead of the season opener.

The sponsor mix highlights the breadth of categories PKL has attracted, cutting across finance, infrastructure, home solutions and consumer brands. With the last season claiming to garner 283 million views across TV and digital platforms, PKL clocked an average of 64% of game time per match during Season 11.

For Season 12, JioStar is extending distribution with more than 10 television channels and seven language feeds on JioHotstar. The company has also tweaked the format and introduced new elements aimed at enhancing storytelling and fan interactivity.

A JioStar spokesperson said the property continues to grow in reach and relevance. “Season 12 will build on the momentum by offering brands high-impact visibility and strong engagement with audiences. With its integrated presence across TV, digital and on-ground, PKL provides scale at a time when advertisers are looking to maximise festive spends,” the spokesperson said.

The tournament will begin with Telugu Titans taking on Tamil Thalaivas in Visakhapatnam, setting the tone for what organisers expect to be another competitive edition of the league.