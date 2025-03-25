New Delhi: Wit and Chai Group, a creative media agency, has announced the appointment of Shreya Badola as its new Group Account Director.

In her role, Badola will focus on nurturing client relationships and expanding the agency’s portfolio.

Badola has 15+ years of experience in content, communications, PR, marketing, and social media, particularly in the media, FMCG, and beauty sectors.

Nihar Kolapkar, Co-founder and Partner, Wit and Chai Group, said, “We’re thrilled to have Badola join our team. Her experience and approach to client-focused solutions will be a great asset as we continue to grow and innovate. We’re excited about the fresh perspective she brings and look forward to achieving new heights together.”

Badola said, “Joining Wit and Chai feels like the perfect next step in my journey. The agency’s energy, creativity, and commitment to clients are truly inspiring. I’m excited to collaborate with such a talented team and contribute to delivering meaningful and innovative solutions.”

Before joining Wit and Chai, Shreya worked with brands like Red Bull, Colgate-Palmolive, McDonald’s, and the skincare startup Minimalist. She also managed communications and PR for a mix of B2B and B2C brands during her last stint with Adfactors PR.