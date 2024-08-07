Shobitam announces acquisition of IsadoraLife

Delhi: Shobitam has announced its strategic acquisition of Isadoralife.

This partnership aims to address the challenges of unfamiliarity with draping sarees and also making inroads into a larger demographic base especially the younger consumers worldwide, showcasing sarees as a wholesome ‘must have’ attire in a wardrobe across India and globally.

This strategic acquisition brings together two women-led startups of Aparna Thyagarajan (Co founder of Shobitam) and Neha Tandon Sharma, (Founder of IsadoraLife).

Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Shobitam said, "It's gratifying to see Sarees pickup momentum but we often hear about the challenge of draping. And, while it may seem trivial, this simple concern was making women back out from possessing this beautiful piece of attire. Our acquisition of IsadoraLife is aimed at bridging this gap and seeing more and more women globally embrace the elegant saree, showcase our timeless culture effortlessly and take pride in being part of the Saree Revolution. Together, Shobitam and IsadoraLife are poised to further strengthen ethnic fashion globally and pave the way for an upward growth trajectory in the fashion startup ecosystem in India."

Neha Tandon Sharma, Founder and CEO of IsadoraLife, said, "I am excited about this new partnership with Shobitam and looking forward to seeing the growth and acceptance of Sarees like never before, both in the Indian market as well as the Global diaspora. Our partnership with Shobitam has come at the most opportune time when Indian fashion is going through an interesting transition phase with Sarees being seen as both traditional and contemporary wear. It is the epitome of clothing for Indian women and as seen at the Paris Olympics too by the Indian women contingent. Exciting times indeed!”