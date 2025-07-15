Shivnath Thukral joins PhonePe as VP for public policy and government affairs

New Delhi: PhonePe has appointed Shivnath Thukral as Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs.

In his new role, Thukral will be responsible for overseeing the company’s engagement with policymakers and regulators, as well as supporting strategic initiatives in public affairs.

He will work closely with PhonePe’s founders, Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, as part of the company’s leadership team.

Thukral previously served as Vice President of Public Policy at Meta, where he focused on regulatory issues in technology and financial inclusion. His recent work has also involved active participation in policy discussions across industry associations such as the Broadband India Forum (BIF), the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), and the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI).

“We are delighted to have Shivnath join the PhonePe team. He comes with a rich experience and deep understanding of public policy, regulatory frameworks, and strategic advocacy. I would like to wish him the very best in his new role,” said Sameer Nigam, Co-Founder and CEO of PhonePe.