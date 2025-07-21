Shivam Ranjan takes over as Global Head of Brand at Motorola

New Delhi: Shivam Ranjan has been appointed as the Global Head of Brand at Motorola, part of Motorola Mobility (a Lenovo company). The announcement was made by Ranjan on LinkedIn.

Ranjan, who has been associated with Motorola for nearly six years, has previously held leadership roles including Head of Marketing for India and, more recently, for the Asia Pacific region.

In his new role, Ranjan will be responsible for leading Motorola’s global brand strategy and all marketing communication for its products and services.

Reflecting on his journey, Ranjan said, “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of leading marketing for India and then the broader APAC region. Each chapter has been a remarkable journey, full of learning, growth, and the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to both the brand and the business.”

Ranjan will report into the global leadership team and lead Motorola’s branding efforts on a worldwide scale.

“As I now take on the honour of leading the Motorola brand on a global stage, I’m both humbled and excited about what lies ahead,” he added.

Before joining Motorola in 2019, Ranjan held senior marketing roles at Airtel Payments Bank and Samsung Electronics, with experience across brand strategy, digital communication, and campaign execution. He began his career in the IT sector, working at Infosys and Fiberlink, before transitioning to business strategy and marketing roles.

Ranjan holds an MBA from IE Business School, Spain, with a focus on marketing and corporate strategy.