New Delhi: Shivalika Chadha Malik has joined Hero MotoCorp as Head of External and Internal Communications for India and global markets, according to a post she shared on LinkedIn.

Announcing the move, Malik wrote, “Delighted to share that I have joined Hero MotoCorp as Head of Communications – External and Internal for both its India and global markets.”

In her post, she described Hero MotoCorp as “not just an iconic brand but a company with a deep sense of purpose, scale and responsibility,” adding that she was “excited to contribute towards shaping its narrative at such a transformative time.”

She also noted, “Looking forward to working with an incredible team and together, building stories of trust, values and impact,” and thanked Latika Taneja for the opportunity. Malik added that she was “grateful for the journey so far and excited for what lies ahead.”

Malik brings close to two decades of experience in corporate, brand, crisis and internal communications. Prior to joining Hero MotoCorp, she held senior communications leadership roles at PepsiCo across India and the AMESA region, and earlier spent over a decade in agency roles, including at Avian Media.