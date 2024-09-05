Shirin Rai Gupta to lead brand and marketing at upGrad Enterprise

New Delhi: upGrad Enterprise, the corporate skilling and workforce development division of upGrad, has announced five strategic leadership appointments across domains in the marketing, talent acquisition and management, corporate sales optimization, technology and data-driven talent solutions, and international education marketplaces verticals.

Based out of India, all five appointments have assumed office in their respective reporting locations.

Shirin Rai Gupta will be leading the Brand and Marketing efforts to drive scale at upGrad Enterprise. She has over a decade of experience in B2B marketing, partnerships, and reputation management, with stints at Google, TrulyMadly, and several other top tech firms.

Mayank Manohar will be driving strategic expansion of the ‘Study Abroad’ vertical, he will focus on product adoption, market penetration, and revenue growth. Joining the leadership team, he brings over 16 years of expertise in the education and talent solution vertical.

Harshal Goyal will be spearheading the talent solution vertical through utilizing AI-powered talent mapping and predictive analytics techniques that connect corporates with tech professionals. He joins with 12 years of expertise in global talent solutions.

Dikshit Jain and Narasimha Jagarlapudi will lead the driving of sales; leading the scaling of cross-functional corporate sales, technical sales enablement, data-driven sales solutions, and strategic bid management at upGrad Enterprise. Jain brings over 15 years of experience in the IT industry, having worked across brands such as Capgemini, Virtusa, and Wipro.

Jagarlapudi brings over a decade of experience from consulting firms, including BCG and PwC, where he led initiatives in pricing, productivity improvement, sales acceleration, and strategic bid management, and drove CRM design and implementation.

Speaking about the appointments, Srikanth Iyengar, CEO - upGrad Enterprise, said,"We have charted out a high-growth plan for upGrad Enterprise, and these strategic appointments mark a significant segue into our next phase of growth. As our India business continues to grow significantly, we've been attracting interest from global organizations and MNCs organically. The arrival of these leaders perfectly complements our brand and expansion strategy, as we strengthen our focus on profitable high growth. Their proven record in translating market requirements into business results, scaling operations, and delivering exceptional customer experiences makes them product makers and will accelerate our mission of establishing upGrad Enterprise as a global disruptor within corporate skilling and talent solutions."