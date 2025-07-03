Shimona Chadha joins Persistent Systems as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Persistent Systems has appointed Shimona Chadha as its new Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, she will oversee the company’s global marketing strategy, brand positioning, and integrated marketing efforts to support business development.

Chadha brings over 20 years of experience across B2B, B2C, and B2B2C segments. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Head of North America Vertical Marketing at HCLTech, where she was part of the senior marketing leadership team. During her tenure, she contributed to revenue growth and was involved in building a Generative AI-powered marketing engine to enhance visibility, go-to-market initiatives, and pipeline efficiency in priority markets.

Her previous experience includes leadership roles at Vodafone Idea and Abbott, with a focus on customer-centric strategies. Chadha has received recognition from the industry, including Forrester’s Program of the Year 2025, the Stevie Award for Women in Business, and the Inspiring Women in Business honour. She has also supported mentoring and leadership development initiatives, including through the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP). She will be based in New Jersey, USA, and will join Persistent’s executive leadership team.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at Persistent Systems, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shimona to Persistent as we accelerate our AI-led, platform-driven services strategy. With our global client relationships continuing to grow in scale and depth, the need for a brand that reflects both our innovation edge and execution excellence has never been greater. Shimona brings a results-oriented, data-informed approach to marketing, aligning brand strategy with business objectives to deliver measurable outcomes. Her leadership will be critical in strengthening market engagement, enabling go-to-market impact, and amplifying Persistent’s differentiation in the industry.”

Commenting on her appointment, Shimona Chadha said, “Persistent’s strong momentum, forward-thinking leadership culture, and distinctive global ambitions make this a defining moment to join the Company and contribute to its inspiring journey. Marketing plays a pivotal role in scaling revenue, strengthening brand relevance, and shaping how we consistently show up and win the market. I’m excited to help expand that impact with purpose and precision.”