Sheran Mehra joins IndusInd Bank as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: IndusInd Bank has named Sheran Mehra as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In her new role, she will oversee the bank’s brand, marketing, and digital engagement strategy.

Sheran Mehra joins IndusInd Bank from Tata Digital, where she most recently served as Chief Business Officer, leading loyalty growth initiatives for Indian Hotels on Tata Neu. She was responsible for driving a threefold increase in loyalty contribution and GMV through direct digital channels.

A founding member of Tata Neu, Sheran also held the position of Chief Brand Officer, contributing to the launch of India’s first Super App during the IPL. She led the development of Tata Neu’s brand identity, consumer experience design, and digital engagement, achieving notable increases in brand awareness and platform adoption.

With over 25 years of experience spanning organisations including DBS Bank, Barclays, Mahindra Holidays, HSBC, and global advertising agencies such as Ogilvy, Sheran brings expertise across banking, travel, FMCG, and digital services. Her approach integrates brand storytelling with data-driven marketing and customer insight.

Sheran is also a long-distance runner with more than 15 years of experience, a pursuit she says reflects the resilience and focus she brings to her professional leadership.