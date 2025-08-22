Shemaroo Entertainment expands Anuja Trivedi’s role to CSMO

New Delhi: Shemaroo Entertainment has expanded the responsibilities of Anuja Trivedi, who will now oversee both marketing and the central strategy team. With this expanded mandate, Trivedi assumes the designation of Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer (CSMO).

The company said the move reflects its focus on long-term strategic growth, integrated brand positioning, and closer alignment with consumer preferences across its business portfolio.

Since joining Shemaroo as Chief Marketing Officer in 2023, Trivedi has contributed to brand growth and enhanced the visibility of its TV, OTT, and digital platforms. In her new role, she will also lead strategic initiatives, collaborating with cross-functional leaders to create synergies across Shemaroo’s business verticals.

Trivedi brings extensive experience across strategy, revenue, and content development. Before joining Shemaroo, she held leadership roles at Disney Star, World Gold Council, McKinsey & Company, Morgan Stanley, and PwC. At Disney Star, she led content strategy for TV and digital, driving subscriber growth on Disney+ Hotstar and increasing market share across key TV genres.

Hiren Gada, CEO of Shemaroo Entertainment, said, “Anuja’s role expansion comes at a time when we are sharpening our strategic priorities to stay ahead in an evolving media and entertainment ecosystem. Her deep understanding of consumer behavior, market dynamics, and business transformation will be instrumental as we move into our next phase of growth. We look forward to her continued leadership in aligning Shemaroo’s strategic and brand goals.”

Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo Entertainment, added, “Over the last two years, Anuja has been instrumental in shaping Shemaroo’s brand story. Her expanded role reflects our belief in her ability to bridge strategy with execution, drive cross-functional alignment, and keep the consumer at the centre of all decisions. This expanded role will help us unlock greater value across the organisation.”