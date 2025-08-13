Sheela Foam names Rakesh Chahar Deputy Managing Director

New Delhi: Sheela Foam, the parent company of Sleepwell, Kurlon and Furlenco, has appointed Rakesh Chahar as Deputy Managing Director (Whole-time Director) with immediate effect. The decision was approved at the Board of Directors’ meeting following the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Chahar has been with Sheela Foam since 1990 and became a Whole-time Director in 2003. Over more than three decades, he has overseen operations, distribution expansion and category growth, including efforts that strengthened the group’s position in the polyurethane (PU) foam sector and established Sleepwell as a widely recognised mattress brand.

The company said his expanded responsibilities will include integrated operations, channel consolidation, pan-India market development, expansion of institutional and B2B verticals, and coordination of manufacturing and procurement across its facilities.

Sheela Foam, which recently acquired Kurlon Enterprises and Furlenco, is present in multiple geographies and operates in both heritage comfort solutions and newer tech-enabled lifestyle categories.

Chahar also serves as Chairman of the Indian Sleep Products Federation (ISPF), an industry body for the mattress and sleep solutions sector.