Shecommerz appoints Sandeep Mina as CEO

New Delhi: Shecommerz, the platform devoted to the Modest Income Consumer (MIC) segment, has announced the appointment of Sandeep Mina as its Chief Executive Officer.

Mina has over two decades of expertise in sales, operations, and strategy.

In his prior role at Swiggy, Mina was instrumental in developing new monetisation streams, enabling incremental revenue growth, and establishing the ad revenue model.

His career also includes leadership roles at Dukaan, Hotstar, Star India, Olam International, Marico Limited, and Coca-Cola.

Mina is a graduate of IIT Delhi with a postgraduate degree in marketing from IIM Ahmedabad.

Mina said, “I am thrilled to join Shecommerz and the New Street Group at a time when it is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact. With our robust technology and operational capabilities, we hold a considerable advantage in addressing the ever-growing needs of India’s aspirational Modest Income Consumers. This blend of innovation and execution empowers us to not just serve this dynamic segment but also to shape the future of inclusive growth in India.”

Sajeev Viswanathan, Chairman, Shecommerz, added, “Shecommerz has demonstrated the immense potential of a financial services-led, digitally enabled physical distribution network to serve 700 million people forming India’s Modest Income segment. I am excited to welcome Sandeep Mina to the New Street Group as CEO, SheCommerz, at this pivotal juncture. With his extensive retail distribution expertise, he will lead our 1,500-strong team to build a robust, hi-tech, AI-powered distribution channel for the world’s largest emerging retail market.”