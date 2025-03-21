Sheba onboards Sharvari Wagh as brand ambassador

New Delhi: The cat food company, Sheba, part of the Mars family, has partnered with actress Sharvari Wagh.

The brand’s digital campaign, “All They Want Is Sheba”, aims to highlight that true contentment is found in meals that match a cat’s discerning palate. The campaign reflects the dedication of cat parents and the emotional depth that underpins every feeding moment.

Natalia Ball, Global Chief Growth Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition, said, “The Sheba brand stands for uncompromised taste, quality, and quality nutrition that cats cannot refuse - qualities that have made it a brand of choice for millions of pet parents worldwide. In India, over 70% of cat parents consider their cats as family, and more than 69% of them are first-time pet parents. This new generation of pet parents is committed to going the extra mile to develop a lasting bond with their cats—feeding becomes more than a necessity; it is an expression of love and care.”

Ayesha Huda, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Petcare India, said, “It is heartening to see the growing love for Sheba brand in India spurred by pet parents in metro cities where demand and awareness for high-quality feeding experience, combined with quality nutrition for pets is on the rise. We are shaping the pet food category in India through innovation, education, and its diverse portfolio of super premium offerings. Wagh’s reputation as a credible and talented actor and her personal pet parenting journey align with the Sheba brand’s values, making her the right brand ambassador to reflect the thoughtful choices discerning pet parents make to indulge their cats.”

L-R Natalia Ball, Sharvari Wagh, Ayesh Huda

Brand ambassador Wagh said, “The one thing common for all pet parents is that pets are family. Every choice we make for them matters - from how we care for them to how we nurture and connect with them. Feeding pets is such an important part of that bond, and I believe that food should be as much about nutrition and high-quality meals as it is about creating memorable mealtime moments of love and connection. This is what the Sheba brand stands for - making mealtimes a meaningful ritual to create deeper bonds with pets.”

The event also served as a platform for discussions between cat pet parents and influencers on pet parenting and the importance of quality cat nutrition. The conversations focused on the evolving landscape of cat ownership in India, the rising demand for quality nutrition, and the role of indulgent gourmet experiences in strengthening bonds between cats and their parents.

Watch the campaign: