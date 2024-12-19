Sharvari becomes the first-ever brand ambassador of Godrej Professional

New Delhi: Godrej Professional has announced Bollywood actor Sharvari as its first-ever brand ambassador.

The reveal took place at the grand finale of Godrej Professional Spotlight, a platform celebrating hairstylists on a national stage.

The Godrej Professional Spotlight event celebrating hair artistry and the spirit of fashion, was attended by over 300 hair stylists.

Abhinav Grandhi, General Manager, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “We are excited to have Sharvari as the very first brand ambassador for Godrej Professional. Being a fashion & lifestyle icon, Sharvari has millions who look up to her for her impeccable sense of style and grace. Her association with Godrej Professional comes at a time as we are growing and continuing to expand our footprint in the hair and beauty industry.”

Sharvari said, “It’s an honour to be the first-ever brand ambassador for Godrej Professional. Godrej has been a trusted name amongst Indian households for over 120 years and has truly revolutionized the hair colour category in the country. They’re known for their innovative and high-quality hair colour range such as Dimension & Colourplay. Hair has always been a defining part of my style—whether I am embodying a character on screen or turning heads on the red carpet. When approached to represent Godrej Professional, I was thrilled as it resonates with my personal style."

Monica Bahl, CEO, Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC), emphasised the initiative’s impact, stating, “Godrej Professional Spotlight is a shining example of how skill development and industry collaboration can drive growth and recognition for hairstylists across India. By partnering with Godrej Professional, we are elevating Indian talent to global standards and creating opportunities that inspire the next generation of salon professionals.”

Abhinav Grandhi of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), added, “We are incredibly proud of the overwhelming response to Godrej Professional Spotlight. This platform not only offers an opportunity for talented hairstylists to showcase their creativity but also reflects our commitment towards education and training. Through this initiative, we aim to empower stylists with the skills and exposure necessary to excel in an increasingly competitive market. This is just one of our steps towards our long-term commitment to nurture and uplift India’s salon professionals.”