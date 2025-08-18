ShareChat appoints Neha Markanda as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi: ShareChat (Mohalla Tech), India’s social media company, has appointed Neha Markanda as Chief Business Officer for its ShareChat and Moj platforms. In the role, she will oversee revenue strategy, business growth, and partnerships across the country.

Markanda joins ShareChat from Google India, where she served as Head of Industry, E-commerce, leading strategy across multiple verticals and delivering market growth. She also oversaw Google India’s health strategy and contributed to business transformation and AI solutioning in both the retail and health technology sectors.

With over 22 years of experience in the Indian market, Markanda has held senior roles at Meta (Facebook), GSK Consumer Healthcare, PepsiCo, ITC, and HCL Technologies. Her career spans consumer products and technology, with a focus on brand building, marketing strategy, revenue growth, client relationships, and leading high-performing teams.

Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Co-founder of ShareChat and Moj, said, “We are delighted to welcome Neha Markanda as our Chief Business Officer. Her extensive experience, expertise at brand building, deep understanding of problems that marketers face, the way brands measure return on spends and proven ability to deliver business growth make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. With her expertise, we strengthen our position as the preferred platform for brands to connect with India’s diverse and vibrant audiences. We’re confident Neha will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth, enhancing operational excellence, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Speaking about her new role, Markanda said, “I am thrilled to join ShareChat at such an exciting juncture in its journey. The company’s scale, reach, and regional resonance is unmatched, thereby offering advertisers an opportunity to strengthen their cultural connect, partner with trusted regional creators and plan for the always-on hyperlocal engagement. I look forward to working with the talented teams here to further enhance our offerings and support the business growth ambitions of our partners. I am super stoked about contributing to the company’s mission of empowering local content creators and connecting India through its language and culture.”