Shantanu Gangane joins Coca-Cola as IMX Lead

New Delhi: Shantanu Gangane is now the Integrated Marketing Experience (IMX) Lead at The Coca-Cola Company. He holds rich experience in media, entertainment, and OTT platforms, and served as the Head of North Labels and Vice President of Marketing at Universal Music Group in his last job.

Sharing this update on LinkedIn, Gangane wrote: "Super stoked to share with you a new chapter that has started in my life with The Coca-Cola Company as IMX Lead. Grateful for the amazing mentors who have supported me. It's been a month, and I couldn't be more excited about the challenges and growth that lies ahead along with an incredible set of leaders and teams who power this iconic organisation."

His previous experience also includes the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Viu, India’s OTT platform for PCCW Media, as well as various leadership positions at Times Network. There, he managed prominent brands such as Times Now, ET Now, Magicbricks Now, Movies Now, and Zoom.