Shantanu Chakravartty takes over as CEO and Director of WHSmith India

New Delhi: WHSmith India, the Indian franchise of the British travel retail company, has appointed Shantanu Chakravartty as its Chief Executive Officer and Director. Chakravartty has been with the organisation for seven years, a period during which the company navigated significant transitions in the travel retail sector.

With experience in operations and travel retail, Chakravartty steps into the role with a target to triple WHSmith India's revenue in the next four years. He has also expressed plans to significantly scale the company’s presence within the country.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when travel and airport retail came to a near halt, Chakravartty was involved in efforts to maintain business continuity and safeguard jobs in the sector. “I’ve always believed that disruption is an invitation to rebuild stronger, that’s why we created the Airport Services Association of India, which helped the industry survive in 2020 and 2021,” he said.

“With WHSmith, my vision is to grow our store footprint by 5x and create an ecosystem where both business and people thrive. We are currently operating 40 stores in India at various metro stations, airports and university campuses. What motivates me most is knowing that every store we open means more livelihoods, more opportunities. Retail is not just a business. It's a platform for people to grow their careers and transform their lives,” he added.

According to Chakravartty, the company is also focusing on technology and data-led operations to enhance customer experience. “WHSmith stores are no longer just transit points,” he said. “Our focus is on convenience, consistency, and customer delight. From book lovers to business flyers, from families to solo explorers, we are constantly reinventing our offerings to match their expectations and capture their attention in a short dwell time.”

Chakravartty has over 15 years of experience in the travel retail sector, with a background in supply chain management, consumer behaviour and merchandising. He is known for a hands-on leadership style, often visiting retail outlets and engaging directly with frontline staff.

In addition to his corporate role, Chakravartty continues to serve as the General Secretary of the Airport Services Association of India. He works in a voluntary capacity, contributing to policy discussions and advocating for improvements in airport infrastructure.

“We are entering a phase of rapid expansion in India’s aviation sector,” Chakravartty said. “With millions more passengers expected in the coming years, the opportunity for airport retail is immense. At WHSmith India, we are ready to lead this evolution—with scalable infrastructure, people-first culture, and tech-led operations that deliver seamless experiences.”