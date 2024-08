New Delhi: Shalini Pillai Banerjee has been appointed as Marketing Director for India and South Asia at Microsoft.

She announced the role on LinkedIn.

Banerjee will drive growth and innovation across Azure, Modern Work, and Security, leveraging AI Halo.

She joins Microsoft after eight years as Head of Consumer Apps Marketing at Google India and has over 20 years of experience, including roles at Coca-Cola and co-founding BrandIdea Consultancy and Eventus Integrated Management.