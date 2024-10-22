Shahid Kapoor collaborates with Sugar Free to promote their new range of Sugar Free D’lite cookies

New Delhi: Zydus Wellness’ Sugar Free, a sweetener brand, has ventured into the packaged foods segment with the launch of Sugar Free D’lite cookies. The brand has collaborated with actor, Shahid Kapoor, to promote the range.

Through the new addition, the brand aims to offer consumers with alternatives that do not contain any added sugar while satiating their sweet cravings. The new range is available in India in three flavours - choco chip, yummy berries, and mocha hazelnut.

Collaborating with Shahid, who is a fitness icon and known for his disciplined lifestyle, aims to resonate the brand’s core message—infusing life with sweet treats in a responsible manner.

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness said, “Health consciousness in Indian consumerism is on the rise, and with it, the demand for healthy yet tasty packaged foods. As we script the next phase of our growth story, we are focusing on innovation that helps us bridge the gap between taste and health. Our Sugar Free D’lite cookies have been the consumer’s favourite in international markets for a few years, enabling them to balance their desire for fitness and without sacrificing the joy of eating. Now we are focusing on driving this proposition for Indian consumers. Shahid Kapoor strongly reflects our brand’s personality making him a perfect fit, especially among health-conscious consumers, to amplify our message of guilt-free indulgence.”

Talking about the partnership, Shahid said, “I am very mindful about the brands that I endorse and always ensure that they align with my values. This collaboration is not just about sweetening food, it is about promoting a balanced lifestyle and encouraging everyone to embrace healthier options without sacrificing taste. It is a brand I trust and have used for years. One of my favourite indulgences is Sugar Free D’Lite Choco Chip Cookies – a delectable snack, with no added sugar.”