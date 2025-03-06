Shah Rukh Khan named brand ambassador for LT Foods’ Daawat

New Delhi: LT Foods, a global FMCG company in the consumer food space, has announced its collaboration with the actor Shah Rukh Khan for the basmati brand Daawat.

Khan said, “I’m glad to partner with Daawat, where passion and commitment to excellence come together, inspiring people to bring out their finest in every meal and every moment.”

Ashwani Arora, Managing Director and CEO, LT Foods, said, “Daawat is not just about food; it’s about crafting moments of joy and togetherness. We take pride in bringing the finest quality basmati to tables across the world. Khan, being the finest global actor, is synonymous with excellence, making him the ideal choice to represent Daawat. Together, we celebrate the art of bringing out your finest.”