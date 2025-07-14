Shah Rukh Khan joins Rohan Corporation as Karnataka brand ambassador

New Delhi: Mangaluru-based real estate developer Rohan Corporation has announced Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador for Karnataka.

The firm, plans to launch 15 large-scale projects across the state in 2025. The expansion includes developments such as Rohan City, billed as Mangaluru’s largest integrated township with residential, commercial and recreational components, and Rohan Marina One, a beach-facing project located near NITK Beach and Surathkal Lighthouse.

Speaking on the association, Dr Rohan Monteiro, Managing Director of Rohan Corporation, said, “Three decades of building has brought us wisdom, trust, and a deep understanding of what communities truly need. Now, we’re stepping into a future that’s faster, smarter and more connected. And we’re proud to have Shah Rukh Khan join us in this journey as the face of our mission in Karnataka.”

The upcoming projects will focus on integrated technology, sustainable infrastructure and urban design tailored to evolving expectations among Karnataka’s middle class and business community.