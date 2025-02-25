Shah Rukh Khan becomes Elan Group’s brand ambassador

New Delhi: Gurugram-based Elan Group, an Indian luxury real estate sector, has named Shah Rukh Khan its Brand Ambassador.

Elan Group is led by Rakesh Kapoor, Ravish Kapoor, and Akash Kapoor. The company has undertaken 15 projects spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use development.

According to Elan Group, Shah Rukh Khan has captivated audiences worldwide, shaping aspirations, setting trends, and redefining excellence. His journey—marked by passion, resilience and greatness —resonates deeply with Elan Group’s vision.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed, “I’ve always believed that greatness is achieved by those who dare to push boundaries. Elan Group embodies that fearless spirit, and I’m delighted to be part of this association.”

Akash Kapoor, Director, Elan Group said, “I am beyond honoured to welcome Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, to the Elan family. At Elan Group, we don’t just build projects—we create icons. Shah Rukh Khan is more than just a Super Star—He is phenomenal. His larger-than-life presence, influence, and relentless pursuit of perfection align seamlessly with Elan’s philosophy and the Elan Brand.”