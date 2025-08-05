Shadowfax Technologies rolls out refreshed brand identity

New Delhi: Shadowfax Technologies, a technology-driven third-party logistics company, has introduced a new brand identity as it marks ten years in operation. The updated branding includes a vibrant green logo and a new by-line, “Think Ahead!”.

The rebranding indicates a broader strategic transition for Shadowfax as it responds to changing conditions in the logistics sector, including sustainability concerns and evolving business requirements.

“Our refreshed brand reflects the next chapter of our journey driven by foresight, sustainability, and better logistics solutions. It's not just about speed anymore. It's about solving before reacting, scaling with intelligence, and leading with purpose,” said Abhishek Bansal, Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shadowfax.

“At Shadowfax, we've always believed that logistics should adapt to the demands of tomorrow. With our scale, intelligence, and platform capabilities, we're enabling businesses to move faster, think smarter, and deliver better.”

The company’s updated positioning comes amid broader shifts in the logistics industry, influenced by advances in technology, heightened customer expectations, and increased attention to environmental sustainability. Shadowfax’s revised identity is positioned as a response to these emerging dynamics.