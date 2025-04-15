SGA promotes Kevin Shah as Managing Director

New Delhi: Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA) an integrated communications consultancy firm, has announced the elevation of Kevin Shah as Managing Director.

Shah was previously the company’s Executive Director.

Shah has helped SGA expand its service portfolio by adding three verticals — Corporate Reporting, Public Relations, and Brand and Design.

Samir Shah, Founder and Chairman, SGA, said, “Shah’s elevation marks a significant milestone in SGA’s journey of evolution and growth. It reflects the trust he has earned and the value he has brought to the organisation over the last 13 years.”

“As Shah takes charge in his new role, the road ahead for SGA is filled with optimism and opportunity. With a leadership style rooted in empathy, purpose, and performance, he is committed to building on the foundation laid over the last 15 years, strengthening culture, driving innovation, and delivering consistent value to clients,” he added.

“Backed by a passionate and forward-thinking team, SGA is ready to scale new heights and continue pushing the boundaries of integrated communications. The firm remains anchored in its core values while staying agile in a dynamic landscape, ready to adapt, evolve, and lead,” the Chairman concluded.

Kevin said, "Stepping into the role of Managing Director at SGA is both an honour and a profound responsibility. From the early days of the firm, my journey has been one of continuous learning and growth, guided by the principles instilled by my father and the collective wisdom of our team”.

“Our evolution from a specialised investor relations advisory to a full-spectrum communications powerhouse is a testament to our own learning, collective efforts and unwavering dedication to growth and value addition. As I embark on this new chapter, my focus will be on nurturing people, deepening client partnerships, and driving innovation across our service offerings. Together, we will strive to uphold SGA's legacy of excellence in the communications landscape,” Kevin added.