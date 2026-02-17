New Delhi: Air India has appointed Senjam Raj Sekhar as global head of communications, a development he shared in a LinkedIn post.

Sekhar moves to the airline after serving as head of global communications at Mobile Premier League (MPL), where he led corporate and brand communications across international markets.

His earlier roles include senior communications positions at Flipkart, Vedanta Resources, Bharti Enterprises and Samsung Electronics, along with agency leadership roles at Burson-Marsteller and Weber Shandwick.

In his LinkedIn post, Sekhar said, “ Air India is more than just the flag carrier of the country. It is an enduring emblem of India’s glorious aviation heritage. Now, under the stewardship of the Tata Group, the airline is embarking on a transformative journey honouring its rich roots while evolving into a world class global airline with an Indian heart.

Stepping into this role at such a defining juncture in Air India's transformation is an honour and a responsibility that I value deeply. I look forward to working with the exceptional communications team to tell the Air India story as it charts its path to rank among the world's finest carriers.”

At MPL, Sekhar oversaw communications for the company’s gaming platforms and handled corporate reputation and policy communications. Before that, he led corporate communications at Flipkart and held senior group communications roles at Vedanta Resources and Bharti Enterprises, working across brand, regulatory and reputation initiatives.