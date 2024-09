New Delhi: Atin Chhabra has been appointed the VP- Global Marketing, Middle East & Africa at Schneider Electric.

He has worked at the company for 7 years and joined as the Global Director- Digital Customer Experience.

Previously, he has held various roles at Bluestone.com, Pearson India, Meritnation.com, ibibo group and India Today.