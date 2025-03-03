Schmooze launches new #MemeBasedDating campaign

New Delhi: Schmooze, the AI-powered, meme-based dating app, has launched a new #MemeBasedDating campaign. The campaign aims to blend humour, digital engagement, and real-world activations.

As the hashtag gained momentum, Schmooze claimed to have amassed 13 million+ impressions on Twitter, securing the #1 trending spot on X (Twitter) with over 2,500+ organic posts fueling the conversation.

Stephen Colbert gave the campaign a shout-out on The Late Show.

Schmooze’s campaign used branded auto-rickshaws across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune. These rickshaws, wrapped in taglines, were used aiming to magnify Schmooze’s offline presence.

The transit media execution, powered by BrandOnWheelz, was responsible for ensuring the campaign’s visibility and engagement across urban landscapes.

“Our mission has always been to bridge digital narratives with real-world impact. By integrating transit media into Schmooze’s meme-driven campaign, we transformed everyday journeys into interactive brand experiences,” said Mohammed Asghar, CEO and Co-Founder, BrandOnWheelz.