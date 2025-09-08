SC allows Cognizant to use hexagonal logo in India until final ruling

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp to continue using its hexagonal logo in India, staying a Bombay High Court order that had barred the Nasdaq-listed IT firm from doing so, as per the report.

The decision comes amid a trademark dispute with Bengaluru-based fintech Atyati Technologies Atyati had filed a lawsuit in 2023, claiming its orange hexagonal honeycomb logo, used since 2019, was similar to Cognizant’s blue hexagonal logo. Cognizant countered that Atyati had been aware of its logo since 2022, but only informed the court in 2023.

In March 2024, a single-judge bench of the Bombay High Court had restrained Cognizant from using the logo, citing potential public confusion. However, the ban was lifted in June 2024. In August 2025, a division bench reinstated the injunction, prompting Cognizant to remove the logo from its website and social media.

On Monday, Supreme Court Justices Dipankar Datta and R. Mahadevan stayed the division bench’s order and asked the single-judge bench to decide the case preferably within six months, noting that the division bench had erred in overturning the earlier order. This allows the Teaneck, New Jersey-headquartered company, which employs nearly three-quarters of its global workforce in India, to continue using its logo until the matter is resolved.

Cognizant has been involved in other high-profile disputes in India, including legal cases against former Wipro executives and a trade secret dispute with Infosys Ltd. The company reported $5.25 billion in revenue for Q1 FY26, up 8.14% year-on-year, with banks and financial institutions contributing more than three-fifths of its $130 million incremental revenue.