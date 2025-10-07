SBI Life, Aditya Birla MF, others snap up 6% stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands for Rs 998 cr

New Delhi: SBI Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and several other entities have collectively acquired a 6% stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands(ABLBL) from Flipkart Investments for Rs 998 crore through open market transactions on Monday.

According to block deal data on the NSE, Singapore-headquartered Amansa Capital, Nippon India Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, UTI MF, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Ghisallo Capital Management, Societe Generale, and US-based Pathstone were among the investors participating in the transactions. In total, over 7.31 crore shares changed hands.

Aditya Birla Sun Life MF purchased 36.62 lakh shares, equivalent to a 0.3% stake in ABLBL, while SBI Life Insurance increased its holding by 1.73 crore shares, representing nearly 1.42%. Following the transaction, SBI Life’s stake in the company has risen to 3.65% from 2.23%.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 136.45 each, valuing the combined deal at Rs 998.41 crore. Flipkart, through its arm Flipkart Investments, divested its entire holding in ABLBL through the sale. The company’s portfolio includes brands such as Van Heusen, Louis Philippe, Peter England, and Allen Solly.

Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands rose 7.01% to close at Rs 146.01 each on the NSE following the transactions.

Earlier this year, in June, Flipkart had also exited Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), selling its entire 6% stake in the fashion retailer for Rs 588 crore. In August, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands reported a 4.92% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.06 crore for the June quarter of FY26.