SBI General Insurance names Mohd. Arif Khan as Deputy CEO

New Delhi; SBI General Insurance has appointed Shri Mohd. Arif Khan as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. He brings more than 25 years of experience from State Bank of India (SBI), where he has worked across various strategic and operational roles.

Khan began his career at SBI in 2000 as a Probationary Officer and has since held multiple leadership positions, including roles in Retail Banking, the Strategic Training Unit (STU), and Core Banking Solution (CBS) implementation and training. Most recently, he served as General Manager, Network-I, at SBI’s Local Head Office in Thiruvananthapuram, where he oversaw large-scale business and operational initiatives.

Commenting on the appointment, Naveen Chandra Jha, MD & CEO of SBI General Insurance, said, “We are delighted to welcome Shri Mohd. Arif Khan to the SBI General Insurance leadership team. His vast experience across diverse banking functions, strong strategic expertise, and deep understanding of the business, will be instrumental in propelling the company to greater heights. I look forward to working closely with him as we drive innovation, enhance customer value, and further strengthen our position in the general insurance industry."

Khan said, “I am delighted to be a part of SBI General Insurance family. India’s general insurance sector offers tremendous potential for transformative growth, and I see great opportunity for SBI General to lead the way. I look forward to building a superior customer experience, delivering profitable growth, introducing innovative products to evolving needs and expanding our footprint in underserved markets. My focus will be on creating meaningful value for our customers, stakeholders, and the communities we serve.”

Khan holds a postgraduate degree in Mathematics and is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (ISACA, USA). He has also completed a PGDFA in Advanced Wealth Management from IIBF and holds a certification in risk management from RMAI.