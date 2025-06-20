Savio Cerejo joins The House of Abhinandan Lodha as VP, business head, marketing

New Delhi: Savio Cerejo has been appointed Vice President, Business Head, Marketing at The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOABL).

In his new role, Cerejo will be responsible for furthering the company’s brand strategy as it looks to expand its presence in the real estate sector through plotted development offerings.

With over 15 years of experience in marketing and brand leadership, Cerejo has previously worked with organisations such as ITC, Swiggy, and Prime Video.

During his time at Prime Video, he led several high-profile campaigns for titles including The Family Man, Made in Heaven, Mirzapur, and Farzi. These campaigns received multiple industry accolades, including the Kyoorius Blue Elephant and The Grand Emvie.

According to the company, “At HOABL, Savio will combine his deep understanding of brand-building with consumer-first thinking to bring to life transformative, luxury plotted development projects that blend land, lifestyle, and legacy.”