Saurabh Jain joins House of Abhinandan Lodha as CMO

New Delhi: Saurabh Jain has joined The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOABL) as Chief Marketing Officer. He made the announcement in a LinkedIn post. He had joined the company in February, 2025.

Jain said in a LinkedIn post, “From Feb I embarked on a new chapter as Chief Marketing Officer at The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOABL)!”

He added, “After an incredible journey spanning personal care, home care, food, wellness, and healthcare across global and Indian markets, I am excited to bring my passion for brand building, digital transformation, and consumer-first marketing to HOABL—India’s pioneering brand redefining land ownership.”

Jain has 22 years of global sales and marketing experience across multiple categories spanning Foods, Nutrition, Wellness, Personal Care, Health Care and Home Care.

Before HOABL, Jain was the CMO at Zydus Wellness for three years. Beyond marketing, he was responsible for e-commerce performance marketing and building D2C capabilities at the company.

Jain has also worked with companies like Reckitt, CavinKare and Gillette India.