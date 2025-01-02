Saurabh Goel moves on from Havells after 8.5 years

New Delhi: In a National Stock Exchange (NSE) filing, Havells India announced that Saurabh Goel, Executive President has submitted his resignation on December 31, 2024.

The NSE filing also included a comment from Goel about his resignation that said, “After 8.5 years of service, full of learning and enrichment, I would like to pursue other opportunities outside the organization and would like to resign from the position of Executive President and SBU Head (Cables and Switchgear).”

With an engineering degree from IIT Kanpur and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, Goel has worked with Bharti Airtel where he served as the CEO for North Eastern States and Assam (NESA).