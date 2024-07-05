Saurabh Gaur launches digital marketing company, Performance Ace

New Delhi: Saurabh Gaur has announced the launch of his new venture, Performance Ace.

During his tenure at Times Internet, Gaur worked as the National Sales Head and Business Head of HYPP, where he played a role in driving revenue growth and spearheading strategic business expansions.

"Performance Ace represents the culmination of my professional journey—a commitment to excellence, visionary leadership, and transformative growth," said Gaur. "Our mission at Performance Ace is simple yet bold: to achieve the impossible and deliver unparalleled results in digital marketing services."

At Performance Ace, Gaur’s leadership will focus on leveraging strategies to drive client success.