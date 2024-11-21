Saurabh Dhanorkar replaces Ajit Venkataraman as Finolex Industries MD

Finolex Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Saurabh Dhanorkar as Managing Director for a period of two years with effect from November 21, 2024.

Ajit Venkataraman has stepped down as Managing Director at the close of business hours on November 20, 2024.

Dhanorkar has been associated with the company since 1983 in various roles and was Managing Director until 2012, when he retired.

He is a Chartered Accountant and has contributed to the expansion of the company from a Rs 2 crore pipes manufacturing company to a multi-location petrochemicals and plastics processing giant.

He retired as Managing Director in 2016 and has been associated with the company as a Non-Executive Director for the past eight years.