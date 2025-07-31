Satyen Momaya exits Celio India; François Gomez, Manoj Bathija, Nidhi Raj take over key roles

New Delhi: Celio has introduced changes to its leadership team in India, following the departure of Satyen Momaya, who served as Chief Executive Officer for eight years.

During his tenure, Momaya oversaw a period of growth that saw the brand increase revenue, expand its retail presence, and strengthen its digital and omni-channel capabilities.

Taking over responsibility for Celio’s India operations are François Gomez, returning as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Nidhi Raj, who joins as Chief Brand Officer. The leadership transition comes as the brand looks to build on its existing structure and develop further in the Indian market.

Gomez, currently International Zonal Director for Asia, the Middle East, South America and French Overseas Territories at Celio, has been involved in the brand’s global operations. In his new role as COO, he will be based in India, overseeing business strategy, operations, and coordination across stakeholders.

Nidhi Raj brings more than 18 years of experience in the fashion and retail industry, spanning product development, merchandising, and design. As Chief Brand Officer, she will be responsible for product, marketing, design, and brand functions.

Manoj Bathija will continue in his role as Head of Sales and Operations at Celio India, with oversight of the brand’s expanding retail network and omni-channel initiatives.

Speaking about his new role, François Gomez said, “Returning to India is both a meaningful step and a natural progression in my journey. Having worked across international markets and alongside diverse partners, I’ve learned the value of navigating complexity with agility and respect. Today, I have the privilege of building on the strong foundation laid by Satyen M, who not only expanded the brand but also nurtured resilient and committed teams.

My role now is to bring a fresh perspective and focused support, ensuring that in this matrix structure, every function is better aligned and empowered. Ultimately, it’s about bringing people, product, and purpose together in a way that drives performance, deepens local impact, and fuels Celio’s long-term success in India.”

Commenting on the leadership transition, the Celio France head office said, “We are confident that the new leadership team in place will continue driving the brand’s growth in this strategic market by reinforcing its key strengths that have made Celio successful and a leader in France. Celio Group remains strongly committed to supporting the ongoing development of Celio India, relying on a solid local team and an agile operating model focused on delivering value to our customers.”