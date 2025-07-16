Satish Sharma joins PhysicsWallah as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Education platform PhysicsWallah (PW) has appointed Satish Sharma as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his role, Sharma will be responsible for leading the company’s brand and marketing functions as PW continues to grow across multiple segments.

Sharma brings more than two decades of experience across entrepreneurship, digital transformation, marketing strategy, and business development. He was most recently the Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Marketing Officer at Unyscape, a marketing and analytics company working with international clients.

Over the course of his career, he has worked on brand, performance, and communications mandates across varied industries and global markets. An alumnus of IIT Varanasi, Sharma began his career with roles at IBM and Tata Steel, where he contributed to large-scale technology and operations projects.

Commenting on his new role, Satish Sharma said, “I’m honoured to join PhysicsWallah at such a pivotal point in its journey. The brand’s attempt at making education accessible to those who wish to learn deeply resonates with me. I look forward to building on the incredible momentum the team has been trying to create and helping to try and amplify the impact with authenticity and empathy.”

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, added, “Satish brings with him a unique blend of strategic clarity and operational excellence.”