Satish Sharma joins PhysicsWallah as Chief Marketing Officer

New Delhi: Satish Sharma has joined PW (PhysicsWallah) as its new Chief Marketing Officer, as announced in a recent LinkedIn post. Sharma, who brings over two decades of experience in marketing, operations, and product development, began his role in May 2025 and is based in Noida.

Reflecting on the new chapter in his career, Sharma described the opportunity as both exciting and meaningful. “It’s going to be a hell of a journey,” he wrote, expressing his intent “to serve the larger goal with the passion, honesty and kindness it deserves.” He added that he looks forward to contributing to “one of the most effective growth engines globally with a lot of attention, care & love.”

Prior to joining PW, Sharma served for over 16 years at Unyscape Infocom, holding various leadership positions including Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Operating Officer. During his tenure, he played a key role in supporting early-stage businesses—shaping product visions, refining business models, and advising on technology and go-to-market strategies.

Earlier in his career, Sharma held project and team management roles at IBM and Tata Steel, gaining substantial experience in operational efficiency, risk management, and SAP technical leadership.

Sharma holds a Bachelor's degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi.