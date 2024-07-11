Santosh Hegde, VP, Marketing, moves on from Licious

New Delhi: Santosh Hegde, vice-president of marketing at Licious, has moved on from his role. He had joined Licious in January 2022, and has been with the company for more than two and a half years.

Hegde announced his departure via a LinkedIn post.

He was associated with Disney+ Hotstar for more than three years. Prior to that, he served Marico for seven years where he was the Brand Manager for Parachute Master Brand.