Santoor challenges Lifebuoy for top spot in soap and personal care market

New Delhi: Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting is anticipating its flagship brand Santoor to overtake Hindustan Unilever’s Lifebuoy as the leading soap and personal care brand in the country within the next year, according to the company’s chief executive.

Santoor, now a Rs 2,700-crore-plus brand, has expanded into liquid hand wash, body lotion and body wash categories.

"We don't know if we are No. 1 yet, and what the size of Lifebuoy is, but it's a matter of time that we will become number one," Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting CEO Vineet Agrawal told PTI when asked about Santoor’s growth prospects.

He added, "We have already beaten Lux (another soap brand from HUL) a few years back, and I am confident that we will beat Lifebuoy in maybe a year from now."

According to industry reports, Lifebuoy’s business, which is also estimated at over Rs 2,000 crore, has expanded into categories such as hand wash. HUL did not respond to an email query on the subject.

Wipro recorded over 7.5% growth in FY25 despite market challenges including low consumer sentiment and inflationary pressure. Over the years, the company has broadened its portfolio through several acquisitions.

"Well, I think most of the acquisitions that we have done, have done well for us. For example, Chandrika, which we acquired in 2004 was a small brand in Kerala. It has grown well. Yardley in India, when we acquired it in 2009, was just (worth) Rs 18 crore in India. And now it is over Rs 300 crore," Agrawal said.

He further noted that Unza, acquired in 2007, had grown five times in Southeast Asia, while Canway, acquired in South Africa in 2020, expanded from USD 20 million to USD 50 million in five years.

"They have done well because, I think... we had a reasonable good management strength when we bought it. And whatever moves we made in these brands, fortunately worked out well for us," Agrawal said.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, a part of Azim Premji-led Wipro Enterprises, reported a turnover of Rs 10,600 crore.